The Camp: What went right in Week 2, what went wrong in Week 2, your questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is 2-0 for the first time since 2020 but not everything is rosy for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse get into what went right against South Dakota and what went wrong. Then they answer a bunch of fan questions, including on Cade Yacamell’s role, Wisconsin’s leaky run defense, Phil Longo as offensive coordinator and more.