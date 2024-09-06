Packers: QB Jordan Love leaves late with a leg injury | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers lost their season opener for a third time in four years but that wasn’t the worst news of the night. That came in the form of a late leg injury to quarterback Jordan Love.

Love, a little more than a month after signing the richest contract in NFL history, went down as the Packers were driving for what they hoped was a game-winning touchdown, as they trailed Philadelphia 34-29 in the final minute. Instead, after leading the team to midfield, Love went down with what appeared to be a knee or ankle injury while attempting to toss the ball to running back Josh Jacobs. Love writhed in pain for more than a minute before getting helped off the field. He eventually walked into the tunnel with minimal assistance from a trainer and Jacobs following the game.

The Eagles hang on to beat the Packers 34-29 in Brazil, but the big story is the status of Green Bay QB Jordan Love. Love went down in serious pain in the final seconds with a leg injury and was helped off the field (Malik Willis came in for the final two plays). #NFL pic.twitter.com/HPXLw7Br46 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2024

When asked about Love’s condition afterwards, coach Matt LaFleur said, “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

The second-year starter had thrown for 251 yards with two touchdowns and an interception before leaving. Newly acquired backup Malik Willis replaced Love for the final two plays of the game, which included an incomplete pass to Romeo Doubs and then getting sacked to close it out.

Willis would likely be Love’s full-time replacement if he missed extended time, though it’s possible they could look to trade for a more veteran player. The only other quarterback on the roster is Sean Clifford, who is on the practice squad after serving as Love’s backup last year.

Green Bay will head home to face Indianapolis in nine days at Lambeau Field.