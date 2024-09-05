The Camp: What success looks like in Week 2, Aaron Witt’s story, Xavier Lucas is that dude, Week 2 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are gearing up for a visit from South Dakota on Saturday. Zach and Jesse discuss what a successful game would look like for Wisconsin. They also get into Aaron Witt’s adversity-filled journey, the excitement around freshman CB Xavier Lucas, whether Nebraska has a brighter future than Wisconsin, the UW brick controversy and our Week 2 picks.