The Camp: Cleaning up Week 1 questions, Overreaction or No? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are gearing up for Week 2 against South Dakota, but Zach and Jesse still have some things to clean up from Week 1. That includes some different personnel groups, why Brandon Lane didn’t play and why Phil Longo is still signaling plays in despite there being a speaker in the QBs helmet. Then the guys play a little Overreaction or No.