Brewers beat the Reds in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th inning on a double play as designated runner Eric Haase scored, and Devin Williams made it stand up for a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Brewers improved to 6-5 in extra-inning games. The Red dropped to 3-4.

Pinch hitter Brice Turang had a bunt single that moved Haase to third against Alexis Diaz (1-5). The Reds closer had two consecutive blown saves in his last two appearances.

Williams entered the game for the bottom of the 10th and earned his seventh save in eight tries. Williams has retired 24 straight Reds batters dating back to 2022.

Trevor Megill (1-3) pitched a scoreless ninth to post the win.

Cincinnati scored in the first inning against Colin Rea, who came into the game with a 5-0 record against the Reds. Elly De La Cruz scored on a fielder’s choice by TJ Friedl, who had the game-winning hit on Thursday. The close play allowed Friedl to extend his streak to 910 at bats without hitting into a double play.

Willie Adames homered off Nick Martinez leading off the second inning for the Brewers. It was his 25th of the season. William Contreras hit his 19th home run in the fourth.

Santiago Espinal hit his ninth home run of the season for the Reds in the bottom of the second. Jonathan India hit his 13th home run in the fifth.

Rea pitched four innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits, including two solo home runs.

Nick Martinez, working on three days rest, pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk.

Jackson Chourio twisted his right ankle trying to beat out a ball in the shortstop hole in the fifth inning but stayed in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Wade Miley began throwing. He is seeing Dr. Timothy Kremchek in Cincinnati to asses his progress.

Reds: Hunter Greene has reduced pain from the contusion on his right elbow and began throwing.

UP NEXT

Second game of the day/night doubleheader. Rhett Lowder, the seventh pick in last year’s draft, will make his Major League debut. DL Hall (0-1, 6.43) will pitch for the Brewers.