The Camp: Western Michigan preview, Badgers with something to prove, Week 1 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s nearly game day for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse discuss what they expect when Wisconsin opens the season against Western Michigan, including what a successful game looks like. They also get into the players saying they have something to prove, what fans should be optimistic or pessimistic about, potential changes to the transfer portal and they make their Week 1 picks.