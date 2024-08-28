Packers claim kicker Brayden Narveson, add 12 to practice squad | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has apparently settled on its new kicker.

The Packers claimed Brayden Narveson off of waivers from Tennessee on Wednesday after he was part of the Titans cuts on Tuesday. In a related move, the team cut veteran Greg Joseph. He had battled Anders Carlson for the kicking job this offseason. Carlson was released on Tuesday.

Narveson was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State. He had a very good preseason, going 6-for-7. Among his makes was a 59-yard bomb against Seattle. He lated added a 46-yard game-winner for Tennessee to beat the Seahawks.

The Packers actually have two kickers with the organization after adding Alex Hale to the practice squad.

Here is the rest of the practice squad that the team announced on Wednesday:

DL Deslin Alexandre

QB Sean Clifford

DL James Ester

K Alex Hale (NFL International Player Pathway program)

WR Julian Hicks

G/T Donovan Jennings

CB Kalen King

RB Nate McCrary

RB Ellis Merriweather

CB Robert Rochell

G/C Lecitus Smith

TE Messiah Swinson.