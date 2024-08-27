The Camp: Depth chart reactions, impact of 12-team playoff on Wisconsin, CFB coaching tiers | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin released its first depth chart on Monday. Zach and Jesse react to it, including what the injury to James Thompson Jr. means, what the RB carry count will look like, how many WRs will play, the safety rotation and more. Then they discuss Luke Fickell’s comments on what the expanded playoff means for Wisconsin and college football. They close by talking about The Athletic’s coaching tiers and whether Fickell still deserves to be where they have him.