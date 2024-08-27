Anders Carlson, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt among Packers’ cuts to trim roster to 53
The short-lived Anders Carlson era at kicker for the Green Bay Packers is over.
As part of the team’s moves to get its roster down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the team cut the former Auburn kicker. A sixth-round pick in 2023, Carlson had an up-and-down first year in the NFL. He hit 81.8% of his kicks, but was just 7-for-13 beyond 40 yards and missed five extra points. This preseason, he went 3-for-4 but his one miss came from just 32 yards against Baltimore on Saturday.
Veteran Greg Joseph is the team’s kicker for now.
In other moves, the team cut the two quarterbacks — Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt — that battled this offseason to be Jordan Love’s backup. That move came a day after the Packers traded for Tennessee quarterback Malik Willis. The team would reportedly like to get Clifford back and put him on the practice squad.
Offensive lineman Royce Newman also got cut after playing in 51 games since being a fourth-round pick back in 2021.
Running back AJ Dillon, who is battling a neck injury, was placed on the season-ending injured reserve. The same goes for tight end Tyler Davis, who has a shoulder injury.
The team also placed defensive lineman Jonathan Ford on injured reserve but with a designation to return.
Here are the full moves the team made Tuesday:
Released:
DL Deslin Alexandre
DL Brevin Allen
DL Keshawn Banks
K Anders Carlson
QB Sean Clifford
WR Grant DuBose
DL James Ester
CB Gemon Green
K Alex Hale
WR Julian Hicks
G/T Donovan Jennings
S Anthony Johnson Jr.
T Caleb Jones
CB Kalen King
RB Nate McCrary
RB Ellis Merriweather
DL Zach Morton
G/T Royce Newman
TE Henry Pearson
QB Michael Pratt
CB Robert Rochell
LB Chris Russell
S Benny Sapp III
DL Keonte Schad
G/C Lecitus Smith
WR Dimitri Stanley
TE Messiah Swinson
T Luke Tenuta
WR Samori Toure
DL Spencer Waege
WR Jalen Wayne
LB Kristian Welch
TE Joel Wilson
LB Christian Young
Waived/injured
CB LJ Davis
LB Ralen Goforth
Season-ending IR
TE Tyler Davis
RB AJ Dillon
IR with designation to return
DL Jonathan Ford