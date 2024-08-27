Anders Carlson, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt among Packers’ cuts to trim roster to 53 | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The short-lived Anders Carlson era at kicker for the Green Bay Packers is over.

As part of the team’s moves to get its roster down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the team cut the former Auburn kicker. A sixth-round pick in 2023, Carlson had an up-and-down first year in the NFL. He hit 81.8% of his kicks, but was just 7-for-13 beyond 40 yards and missed five extra points. This preseason, he went 3-for-4 but his one miss came from just 32 yards against Baltimore on Saturday.

Veteran Greg Joseph is the team’s kicker for now.

In other moves, the team cut the two quarterbacks — Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt — that battled this offseason to be Jordan Love’s backup. That move came a day after the Packers traded for Tennessee quarterback Malik Willis. The team would reportedly like to get Clifford back and put him on the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Royce Newman also got cut after playing in 51 games since being a fourth-round pick back in 2021.

Running back AJ Dillon, who is battling a neck injury, was placed on the season-ending injured reserve. The same goes for tight end Tyler Davis, who has a shoulder injury.

The team also placed defensive lineman Jonathan Ford on injured reserve but with a designation to return.

Here are the full moves the team made Tuesday:

Released:

DL Deslin Alexandre

DL Brevin Allen

DL Keshawn Banks

K Anders Carlson

QB Sean Clifford

WR Grant DuBose

DL James Ester

CB Gemon Green

K Alex Hale

WR Julian Hicks

G/T Donovan Jennings

S Anthony Johnson Jr.

T Caleb Jones

CB Kalen King

RB Nate McCrary

RB Ellis Merriweather

DL Zach Morton

G/T Royce Newman

TE Henry Pearson

QB Michael Pratt

CB Robert Rochell

LB Chris Russell

S Benny Sapp III

DL Keonte Schad

G/C Lecitus Smith

WR Dimitri Stanley

TE Messiah Swinson

T Luke Tenuta

WR Samori Toure

DL Spencer Waege

WR Jalen Wayne

LB Kristian Welch

TE Joel Wilson

LB Christian Young

Waived/injured

CB LJ Davis

LB Ralen Goforth

Season-ending IR

TE Tyler Davis

RB AJ Dillon

IR with designation to return

DL Jonathan Ford