The Camp: Depth chart tough calls, fall camp superlatives | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is 10 days out from its season opener. Zach and Jesse discuss what the potential depth chart will look like and some of the tougher calls the Badgers will make. They also do some fall camp superlatives, including player most likely to have you saying “Wow, how did he do that?”, player most deserving of more attention from the media, the most improved position group, best overall player and more.