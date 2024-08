The Camp: Latest from Fall Camp, the ILBs speak, checking in on the true freshmen | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin was forced inside by rain on Thursday morning. Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw, including a strong day for Jake Chaney, Chris Brooks Jr., Tyler Van Dyke’s arm and more. They also talk about what defensive coordinator Mike Tressel had to say and do a check-in on where things stand among the true freshmen.