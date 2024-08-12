The Camp: Scrimmage in final Platteville practice, TVD gets all 1st-team reps, pass rush stands out | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers ended their two week stay in Platteville with a scrimmage lasting more than two hours. Zach and Jesse check-in after on what it means that Tyler Van Dyke got all the first-team reps at quarterback, the strong night from the pass rush, some standouts on both sides of the ball, which true freshmen could see playing time and some answers the team found along the defensive line.