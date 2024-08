The Camp: Solid days for the QBs, a couple WRs stand out, latest on the OLBs and special teams | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin returned to the practice field on Wednesday morning for practice No. 8 of fall camp. Zach and Jesse discuss the days for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke, the stand out efforts from a couple WRs, what OLB coach Matt Mitchell had to say about his group and how kicker Nathanial Vakos and punter Atticus Bertrams are approaching the season.