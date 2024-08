The Camp: Another strong day for Tyler Van Dyke, pass rushers shine, latest on the running backs | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was practice No. 7 for the Badgers on Tuesday morning in Platteville. Zach and Jesse get together to discuss back-to-back strong days for QB Tyler Van Dyke, whether the QB competition is over, several pass rushers making their presence felt and the latest on how the running back reps are playing out.