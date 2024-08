The Camp: Tyler Van Dyke puts together best day, Dilin Jones shows explosiveness, UW lands 2025 DL | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin returned to the field Monday morning in Platteville for the sixth practice of fall camp. Zach and Jesse talk about the performance from Tyler Van Dyke, some explosive plays from the running backs, how CB coach Paul Haynes is feeling about his room, the commitment of a 2025 DL and more.