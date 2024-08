The Camp: The first day in pads, Tawee Walker brings it, mixed bag for the QBs | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was the first day in pads for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse talk about everything that happened, including RBs Tawee Walker and Jackson Acker impressing, the up and down day from quarterback Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke, some guys that stood out on the defensive side and more.