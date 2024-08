The Camp: Day 4 observations, Friday mailbag | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin returned to the field for the fourth time in fall camp on Friday morning. Zach and Jesse were there to take it all in. They discuss what they saw, including some big throws from the quarterbacks, a nice day from Bryson Green and a couple interceptions for Preston Zachman. Then they dive into listener submitted questions.