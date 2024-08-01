The Camp: Defensive line talks after Day 3, Ricardo Hallman showing out, latest on the QB battle | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was Day 3 of fall camp for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse discuss everything they saw down in Platteville. It includes one of the bigger questions on the team — defensive line — and whether the unit can be better than last year. They also discuss CB Ricardo Hallman reminding everyone why he’s one of the top CBs in the Big Ten, some playmaking from young defenders, the latest on the QB battle and what to do with all that talent at RB.