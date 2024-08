The Camp: Offense better on Day 2, Darrion Dupree flashes, Casey Rabach’s impact on the OL | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin returned to the field for the second practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning. Zach and Jesse breakdown what was a better day for the offense, some flashes from RB Darrion Dupree, Casey Rabach’s impact on the OL and the excitement for Joe Brunner’s debut season.