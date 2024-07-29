The Camp: Fall camp set to open, updated roster, QB Jarin Mock commits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Fall camp is finally here. Zach and Jesse discuss what they learned at Wisconsin’s local media day and look ahead to the first practice on Tuesday. They also go through some of the changes on the updated roster and the commitment of 2026 QB Jarin Mock.

— Braedyn Locke has some urgency this fall (10:28)

— Things we’re looking forward to seeing on Tuesday (13:42)

— What stood out on the updated roster (21:56)

— 2026 QB Jarin Mock commits (31:21)