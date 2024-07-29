Milwaukee reportedly trading for Cincinnati pitcher Frankie Montas | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Few teams have used more starting pitchers this season than the Milwaukee Brewers. It appears they will be adding to that total following a trade on Monday night.

As first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, the club added Cincinnati pitcher Frankie Montas in exchange for outfielder Joey Wiemer and pitcher Jacob Junis.

Montas arrives to help an injury-plagued starting rotation that has seen 16 pitchers start a game this year. He comes in after going 4-8 with 5.01 ERA in 19 starts for the Reds. The 31-year-old has struggled of late, giving up at least four runs in his three starts since the All-Star Break. But the Brewers will be hoping he can find his form from earlier in the year, which included posting a 3.55 ERA in his five starts in June.

Milwaukee had an abundance of resources in the outfield, making Wiemer expendable. He heads to Cincinnati, where he played his college ball. Junis has pitched in just 10 games this year due to an injury in April. When he has been on the mound, he was solid, posting a 2.42 ERA out of the bullpen.

The Brewers could look to add more to their first-place roster in advance of Tuesday’s trade deadline.