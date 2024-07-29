Adames, Chourio hit homers to lift Brewers past Braves 8-3 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the sixth and rookie Jackson Chourio added a two-run shot in the eighth to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the Atlanta Braves 8-3 on Monday night.

Adames’ 416-foot home run, his 17th of the season, came off reliever Jesse Chavez (1-2) and put the Brewers in front 4-2. Joey Ortiz’s run-scoring triple in the seventh gave Milwaukee a three-run margin and Chourio’s homer, his 12th of the season, gave the Brewers a five-run edge.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 31st homer of the season off Milwaukee starter Colin Rea. It careened off a window above the second deck in left to lead off the fourth for the game’s first run. Center fielder Garrett Mitchell took away a would-be home run from Eddie Rosario to end the inning.

Orlando Arcia’s solo homer in the fifth gave Atlanta a two-run cushion before Rhys Hoskins’ home run in the bottom of the inning off Grant Holmes cut the Braves margin to 2-1.

Holmes, a 28-year-old rookie right-hander who spent nearly 10 years in the minors before being called up in mid-June, made his first career start. He struck out the side in the first and, after allowing consecutive singles to start the second, struck out three more batters. Holmes gave up three hits and one run in five innings. He struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk.

Hoby Milner (4-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief of Rea to get the win.

Hoskins drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to extend Milwaukee’s lead before Sean Murphy hit a solo home run in the ninth for Atlanta.

The Brewers placed closer Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list prior to the game, one day after the return of two-time All-Star Devin Williams, who had been out all season with stress fractures in his back. Milwaukee began the game with 10 pitchers on the injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: All-Star starting pitcher Reynaldo López, who exited Sunday’s game against the New York Mets with right forearm tightness after pitching three shutout innings, underwent an MRI late Sunday that revealed no issues. López’s status is day to day, manager Brian Snitker said.