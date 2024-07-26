Packers: Jordan Love reportedly agrees to contract extension that makes him highest-paid QB in NFL history | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

There is a new highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

Multiple reports said Friday night that Jordan Love had agreed to a 4-year, $220-million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

Sources: #Packers QB Jordan Love has agreed to a 4-year extension worth $220M, which makes him the highest paid QB in NFL history despite only starting 1 full season. Deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta and Andrew Kessler of @AthletesFirst. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/5JNuryNkr6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2024

The deal reportedly includes a record $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guaranteed money.

Love gets the extension after just one year as a starting quarterback. He struggled early last season, throwing 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Packers limped to a 3-6 record. But over his final eight games of the regular season, he threw 18 touchdowns and one interceptions while leading the team to a 6-2 record and a playoff berth. The 25-year-old was flawless in a blowout win over Dallas in the first round of the playoffs, completing 76.2% of his passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love reported to training camp last week but had not practiced as he awaited a new contract.