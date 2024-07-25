Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh gets contract extension, raise | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The leaders of Wisconsin’s athletic department has received a contract extension and a raise.

The school announced Thursday that it had extended the contract of athletic director Chris McIntosh through June 30, 2029.

“Chris is an extremely effective leader at a time of unprecedented change across the collegiate athletics landscape,” Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said in a school release. “In the midst of this shift, he continues to position the Badgers for long-term success in the top tier of college sports. I’m thrilled he’ll continue to be a Badger and look forward to his leadership in the years to come.”

The revised deal includes a base pay increase of $450,000 to $1.45 million, which the university said is the median of the rest of the athletic directors in the Big Ten. There is also an annual $50,000 escalator clause. He could earn additional compensation through incentives.

“Serving as Director of Athletics at Wisconsin continues to be a privilege and I am grateful to Chancellor Mnookin for her support and confidence in me,” McIntosh said in the release.

“The college athletics landscape is changing quickly, and I am committed to helping our student-athletes achieve both academic and athletic success in this new environment. Along with our administrative team, coaches and staff, I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead and creating more opportunities for success.”

McIntosh’s contract is funded through athletic department revenue and the UW Foundation.