Brewers: Christian Yelich will reportedly try ‘rest and rehab’ instead of surgery to recover from latest back injury

Christian Yelich’s season isn’t over just yet.

According to The Athletic, the Milwaukee All-Star has decided not to undergo back surgery that would have ended his year. Instead, Yelich will try rest and rehab to get back on the field for the first-place Brewers.

Christian Yelich intends to rest and rehab his back rather than undergo surgery that would have ended his season, a source tells @TheAthletic. Offseason surgery is a strong possibility, the source says. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 25, 2024

Yelich went on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with lower back inflammation. It was his second stint on the IL this year, as he missed nearly a month early in the season with a lower back strain. He returned in early May and was in the midst of his best season in five years before hitting the IL again. The 2018 NL MVP leads the team in batting average and OPS, while having the second most stolen bases and tied for the third-most home runs.

A report from MLB.com said Yelich’s time on the IL could be shorter than the one earlier this year, though back injuries are difficult to predict.

Milwaukee does have a stockpile of outfielders to fill in for Yelich while he recovers. That could include an increased role for Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick.

The Brewers will open a series against Miami on Friday at American Family Field.