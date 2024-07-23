The Camp: Biggest takeaways from B1G media days, Luke Fickell and Chris McIntosh join the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers took part in the first day of Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. Zach and Jesse recap some of the biggest news from the day and what they learned from their conversations with Luke Fickell and others.

Then, Fickell and athletic director Chris McIntosh join the show.

Max Steinecker to become Wisconsin GM (3:35)

Luke Fickell on QB competition (7:20)

Freshmen that could play in 2024 (10:27)

Concern along the defensive line (14:52)

Fickell joins the show (27:01)

McIntosh joins the show (37:51)