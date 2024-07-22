The sale of beer and alcohol in general seating areas is coming to Camp Randall Stadium | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Alcohol is coming to the masses at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Wisconsin Athletic Department announced Monday that it would expand the sale of beer, alcohol and some pre-mixed drinks into the general seating areas for the first time during the 2024 season.

“The option to purchase alcohol is common at collegiate athletic venues all over the country and we’re glad that we can now offer it as part of the fan experience at Camp Randall,” Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said in a school release. “I appreciate the work our athletic and administrative teams have done to put together a plan that balances this opportunity with public safety.”

The department got a bit of a test run at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena this past season, with offerings during men’s and women’s basketball games, along with men’s and women’s hockey matchups. But that came in a facility that holds less than 18,000 fans, a stark contrast to the nearly 80,000 that pack into the 107-year-old stadium seven to eight times per year.

“We were pleased with how well alcohol sales went during the basketball and hockey seasons at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena last season and we expect much of the same at Camp Randall this fall,” director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said in the release.

Wisconsin becomes the 16th school in the Big Ten to offer alcohol in general seating areas at football games. Those attending volleyball games and wrestling meets at the UW Field House will also be able to purchase alcohol at those events.

The Badgers football team opens the season at home on Aug. 30 against Western Michigan. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.