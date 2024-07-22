QB Jordan Love won’t be practicing with Packers with contract situation unsettled | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love was wearing street clothes as he ran out alongside coach Matt LaFleur before the Green Bay Packers’ first training camp workout Monday.

Love won’t be practicing as long as negotiations on a contract extension for the quarterback remain unresolved, general manager Brian Gutekunst said before practice.

Gutekunst said Love reported to camp last week, but wouldn’t be working out until a deal is reached. Love’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

“We certainly understand where he’s coming from,” Gutekunst said. “We’d like him to be out there. It’s important for him to be out there. Obviously you guys know how important practice is, and working with his teammates. But as of now, until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing.”

Gutekunst remained optimistic the Packers and Love could reach a deal soon. He noted that Love is participating in all other team activities.

“Yeah, I think so,” Gutekunst said. “Again, you never know. We’re working really hard to get that done. I think it’s really important for us. … The thing that I have confidence in is we both want the same thing.”

LaFleur is taking things in stride.

“That’s part of our game and part of our business, but we’re confident that he’ll be out there sooner than later,” he said. “I know how he prepares, so I’m not overly concerned about that. He’s going to do everything he can to get the mental reps. Obviously, the physical reps are really what’s important.”

Love’s decision meant the Packers opened training camp with Sean Clifford and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt as their only quarterbacks.

“The thing about Jordan is during OTAs (organized team activities), he was here 100 percent of the time,” Clifford said. “He’s been working the whole summer. Guys know that. Nobody’s questioning his work ethic. I got in here at 7. His bag was already in here. He’s in early, he’s staying late. He’s doing all the little things, so it’s no worry from the players.”

The Packers signed Love to a one-year extension in May 2023 that included $13.5 million in guaranteed money with another $9 million in incentives. That deal gave the Packers time to evaluate Love as he entered his first season as a starter after four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

Love responded by leading the NFL’s youngest team to a 10-9 season that included an NFC divisional playoff appearance.

While the Packers and Love have tried working out an extension this offseason, other quarterbacks have signed lucrative deals. Detroit’s Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with $170 million guaranteed and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension with $142 million guaranteed.

“We’re going to support him 100%, just like he does for us,” receiver Christian Watson said. “He deserves every penny that he’s going to get — and more. I’m happy for him and, hopefully, he gets what he wants and we can get this thing chopping.”

Love, 25, completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season and improved dramatically as the season went on.

He threw 21 touchdown passes with only one interception during a nine-game stretch that culminated with a 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in a wild-card playoff game. Love did throw two second-half interceptions the following week in a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Gutekunst said he wasn’t thinking much this spring about the likelihood Love might sit out some practices, but added that “if you get to a certain point, there’s a certain level of risk that a player takes by going out there, so you’re always aware that could happen.” Gutekunst praised Love for being “very open and forthright” throughout these negotiations.

“This is just part of it, not unexpected,” Gutekunst said. “We’ll work to get it done, and hopefully he won’t miss too much time.”

While Love waits for a new contract, defensive tackle Kenny Clark signed a three-year extension through the 2027 season on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler was entering the final season of the contract extension he signed in 2020.

“It’s great that everybody put the trust in me,” Clark said. “It’s just a testament to my work and how consistent I’ve been and how I take care of my body and the work I put in. I’m going to keep doing that, keep focusing on ball, keep focusing on helping this team get to a Super Bowl. That’s the goal.”

NOTES: Right tackle Zach Tom was removed from the physically unable to perform list following a torn pectoral sustained during offseason workouts. He took part in individual drills and will be eased back into action. … TE Tucker Kraft, who also suffered a torn pec during offseason workouts, was one of six players who did not practice. The others: WR Jayden Reed (toe), CB Corey Ballentine (hamstring), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hip), G Donovan Jennings (knee), OT Caleb Jones (hamstring). Reed, who was injured at his youth football camp, said it wasn’t “anything to worry about.” Lloyd said he’d be back “sooner than later.”