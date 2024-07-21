Packers sign DL Kenny Clark to a contract extension | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

While much of the focus has been on Jordan Love and his potential new contract, the Green Bay Packers went to the other side of the ball Sunday to lock up one its key players on defense.

The NFL Network was the first to report the team had signed defensive tackle Kenny Clark to a 3-year, $64-million extension to keep him with the team that drafted him in 2016. The Packers announced the extension a short time later.

The 28-year-old has been a constant along the Packers defensive line as he enters year No. 9. He has played every game the last three years and earned his third Pro Bowl nod in 2023 when he put up 44 tackles, matched his career-high with nine tackles for loss and had a career-best 7.5 sacks.

Clark was entering the final year of his 4-year, $70-million deal he signed back in 2020.

Green Bay opens up training camp on Monday.