Packers reportedly bring in quarterback Jake Fromm for a workout

Jordan Love is Green Bay’s unquestioned starting quarterback and future of the franchise. The question around the future behind him remains open for debate and competition.

Just three days before training camp opens, the Packers reportedly worked out former Buffalo quarterback Jake Fromm on Friday.

Free agent QB Jake Fromm worked out for the #Packers today, source said. The former #Commanders, #Giants and #Bills backup would be a potential pre-camp addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2024

Fromm never saw regular-season action with the Bills after being a fifth-round pick in 2020 but did play in three games with the New York Giants in 2021. He has spent the last two seasons in a backup role with the Washington Commanders.

In college, Fromm was a three-year starter at Georgia. He threw for 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

As it stands, the Packers quarterbacks behind Love are 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Pratt.