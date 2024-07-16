Wisconsin OL coach AJ Blazek joins the show, Big Ten Media Days questions, EA CFB25 is here | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin offensive line coach AJ Blazek joins the guys to discuss his recruiting approach, what he sees from some of the true freshmen, where things stand in the OL room in advance of fall camp and more.

Zach and Jesse also discuss what questions they have for the three players heading to Big Ten Media Days and they hit a little on the debut of EA College Football 25.

2:23 — Wisconsin in EA College Football 25

8:15 — Questions for the players at Big Ten Media Days

17:17 — AJ Blazek joins the show