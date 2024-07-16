Milwaukee reportedly agrees to terms with veteran guard | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has added a veteran with some 3-point shooting ability in free agency.

ESPN was the first to report the Bucks were signing guard Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year deal.

Free agent G Gary Trent Jr. has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of @klutchsports tell ESPN. Trent reunites with Damian Lillard and joins a Bucks organization that recruited him hard to chase a title with them. pic.twitter.com/jXmQuCcRMx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2024

The 25-year-old Trent Jr. spent the last 3 1/2 seasons in Toronto where he averaged 16.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. That included this past year when he put up 13.7 points per game while shooting 39-percent from beyond the arc. He’s a career 38.6-percent shooter from deep and should serve as a nice replacement for Malik Beasley, who left in free agency after leading the Bucks in 3-pointers made.

Trent Jr. has some familiarity with Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, as the two played together in Portland for the first couple years of his career after he was taken in the second round out of Duke in the 2018 NBA Draft. Trent Jr. is the third veteran the Bucks have signed in free agency, joining forward Taurean Prince and guard Delon Wright.