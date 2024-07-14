Willy Adames hits homer, drives in 4 runs as Brewers beat Nationals 9-3 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames had a homer and four RBIs, Garrett Mitchell homered for the first time in more than a year and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a series sweep with a 9-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Adames hit his 15th homer off Amos Willingham with two outs in the eighth to put Milwaukee up 9-3. He also doubled and singled twice.

Mitchell, who missed the first 84 games this season with a fractured finger, put the Brewers up 6-2 in the fourth with his homer. Adames capped the inning with an RBI single.

Colin Rea (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings after coming on for opener Rob Zastryzny. Rea struck out seven and walked one.

Jake Irvin (7-8) allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in four innings for the Nationals.

William Contreras also homered for the Brewers. His one-out solo shot in the third inning was his 11th of the season.

Washington got one back in the fourth when Lane Thomas singled to open, stole second and scored on Juan Yepez’s one-out single to left.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the first on consecutive two-out doubles by Christian Yelich and Adames.

The Nationals answered with one in the second off Rea, who relieved after Zastryzny retired the first four batters. Rea walked Yepez, who stole second and scored on Ildemaro Vargas’ two-out single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Devin Williams, the reigning NL reliever of the year, made his first rehab appearance Sunday at Class-A Wisconsin, striking out all three batters he faced on 14 pitches. … Veteran LHP Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment and RHP Joel Kuhnel was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Nationals: RHP Willingham was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after the team traded Hunter Harvey. Willingham allowed Adames’ two-run homer in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Open the second half of the season with a six-game home stand; three vs. Cincinnati and three vs. San Diego.

Brewers: Begin the second half with five games on the road, two at Minnesota, followed by three vs. the Cubs.

