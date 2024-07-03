William Contreras, Christian Yelich named NL All-Star starters | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will have multiple position players starting in an MLB All-Star Game for the first time in decade when the game is played July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Catcher William Contreras was named to his second All-Star Game, while Christian Yelich was named to his third when the starters were announced Wednesday evening.

Contreras, now in his second season with the Brewers, leads the team in batting average, his OPS is second among National League catchers, while he leads all catchers with 51 RBI.

Yelich led all outfielders in voting to earn his second starting nod and first since 2019. It’s been a season of finding his old form, as he leads the club with a .329 batting average — tying his highest for a single season — while posting his highest OPS since 2019.

Contreras and Yelich could be joined by more members of the first-place Brewers when reserves are announced on Sunday.