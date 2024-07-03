The Camp: Hardy Watts commits, fan survey results, Badgers X-factor, biggest football ‘what ifs’ | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is up to six 4-star players in its 2025 class. Zach and Jesse discuss the commitment of Hardy Watts and their favorite commits in the class. Then the guys get into The Athletic’s fan survey results, debate who the Badgers X-factor is, talk about several number changes and give their biggest Wisconsin football ‘what ifs’ in the last 35 years.

— Hardy Watts commits (1:00)

— Fan survey results (15:25)

— Wisconsin’s X-factor (30:51)

— biggest Wisconsin football ‘what ifs’ (42:09)