Bucks reportedly set to add veteran guard

Milwaukee dipped its toe into the free agent waters Monday by reportedly agreeing to terms with veteran guard Delon Wright.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news that it’s a one-year deal worth $3.3 million.

Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN.

Wright has played for eight different teams since being drafted in the first round by Toronto in 2015. He split his 2023-2024 season between Washington and Miami. He played in 47 games overall, averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 36.8-percent from beyond the arc. The 32-year-old is a career 35.8-percent 3-point shooter and should also provide some versatility as a defender at 6-foot-5.

The contract Wright agreed to can’t be signed until July 6.