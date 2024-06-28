Jackson Chourio hits his first career grand slam, the Brewers beat the Cubs 4-2 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning, Colin Rea allowed two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday night.

The NL-Central-leading Brewers — coming off a three-game sweep of the defending champion Texas Rangers — moved 11 1/2 games ahead of the Cubs.

Rea (7-2) won for the third time in his last four starts. He walked two and struck out a season-high eight. Trevor Megill converted his 17th save in 18 chances.

The Brewers got to Jameson Taillon (4-4) in the fourth when they loaded the bases on a walk, catcher’s interference and Rhys Hoskins’ single off Taillon’s glove. Chourio connected on a 1-2 sweeper, with the ball just making it over the wall in left.

It was the second game in a row that the Brewers went deep with the bases loaded. On Wednesday, Jake Bauers hit his second career grand slam.

Elvis Peguero relieved Rea and got a double play to end the sixth, but then fell into a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the seventh. Jared Koenig came on and retired pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom on a first-pitch fly to center.

Taillon allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Seiya Suzuki lined a 1-0 cutter over the wall in left in the fourth inning for his 10th home run of the season and the 44th of his career. That tied him with Tadihito Iguchi for fifth place on the career home run list by Japanese-born players.

Dansby Swanson made it 2-0 with a run-scoring base hit.

The partisan crowd booed when former Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s picture flashed on the scoreboard during pregame introductions. It’s the same unhappy serenade dished out in late May when the Cubs made their first trip this season to American Family Field.