Bucks go with youth again in second round of 2024 NBA Draft | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee doubled up on young, athletic players in the 2024 NBA Draft. Less than 24 hours after taking 19-year-old AJ Johnson in the first round, the Bucks grabbed 19-year-old forward Tyler Smith with pick No. 33 in the second round.

Welcome to Milwaukee, Tyler Smith! pic.twitter.com/F0300VhYV5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 27, 2024

The 6-foot-9 Smith joins the club after spending this past year with G-League Ignite, averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4 from beyond the arc. He boasts a 7-foot-1 wingspan and put up a 38-inch vertical at the NBA combine.