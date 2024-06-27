Bucks go with youth again in second round of 2024 NBA Draft

June 27, 2024
|In Bucks
|By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee doubled up on young, athletic players in the 2024 NBA Draft. Less than 24 hours after taking 19-year-old AJ Johnson in the first round, the Bucks grabbed 19-year-old forward Tyler Smith with pick No. 33 in the second round.

The 6-foot-9 Smith joins the club after spending this past year with G-League Ignite, averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4 from beyond the arc. He boasts a 7-foot-1 wingspan and put up a 38-inch vertical at the NBA combine.