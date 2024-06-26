Bucks take guard AJ Johnson in the first round | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee took a long-term view Wednesday night in the first round of the NBA Draft, bypassing players that could have potentially helped immediately and instead taking 19-year-old guard AJ Johnson.

With the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks select AJ Johnson. pic.twitter.com/wvFNEx1ebu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 27, 2024

A 5-star recruit out of California in the 2023 class, Johnson originally committed to Texas before deciding to turn pro. The 6-foot-5 Johnson spent last year in Australia playing in the NBL for the Illawarra Hawks. At just 165-pounds, it was a struggle for Johnson. He played just 7.9 minutes per game, averaging 2.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and .7 assists per game.

But Johnson did impress at the NBA’s scouting combine. He put up a 38-inch vertical and measured out with a 6’9″ wingspan. He also put up 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting in one of the games at the combine.

While former 5⭐️ AJ Johnson had erratic minutes & efficiency struggles offensively during his time in the NBL w/Illawarra, I thought he showed consistent defensive flashes. Loved his effort levels and thought he really made guys work. Has to get stronger but the tools are there pic.twitter.com/IuQS6YnIrj — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) June 19, 2024

Though Johnson was not among the players the NBA invited to the draft, he was in Barclays Center anyway, sitting in the stands. That drew comparisons to when another young, thin player heard his name called by Milwaukee while sitting with fans — Giannis Antetokounmpo — back in 2013. Like Giannis, Johnson is considered a developmental prospect, one that is unlikely to see the court much as a rookie. Many draft analysts projected him as a second-round pick but the Bucks seemingly didn’t believe he would last to them at pick No. 33.