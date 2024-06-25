The Camp: Brady Collins joins the show, shake up in the 2025 class, EA CFB’s toughest places to play
June 25, 2024
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
SquatFest is coming up this Friday. Wisconsin’s Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Brady Collins joined the show to discuss that. He also dives into the strides guys have made this summer, where he’s seen the biggest growth from last year, some of the freaks in the weight room and more. The guys also talk about the de-commitment of CB Rukeem Stroud, landing LB Nicolas Clayton, the EA College Football rankings of toughest places to play and the best Wisconsin games they’ve been to or covered.
1:56 — Shake up in the 2025 recruiting class
13:55 — EA ranks Camp Randall the No. 7 toughest place to play
19:27 — Best games we’ve been to or covered
27:33 — Brady Collins joins the show