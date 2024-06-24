Packers: Ed Policy to become team president and CEO in July 2025 | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers will have a new team president and chief executive officer in July 2025.

The franchise announced Monday that its Board of Directors had unanimously approved Edward Policy to replace Mark Murphy next summer. Policy has spent the last 12 years with the organization, including as the team’s chief operating officer and general counsel since 2018.

“Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports,” Murphy said in a team release. “Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization.

“In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans.

“Thank you to the search committee for their thorough work in this process. I’m excited about this coming season and the future of the Packers.”

Prior to joining the Packers, Policy’s previous experience included serving in executive roles in the Arena Football League.

“I am incredibly honored, excited and grateful to the search committee, the Board, the shareholders and the entire organization for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Policy said in the release. “I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field.

“This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it.

“We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field. The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted.

“Twelve years ago, my wife, Christy, and I moved to Green Bay from New York City with our two sons. We embraced this community and it embraced us back even stronger. We love raising our family here. This is home.”

Murphy has served as team president and CEO since 2007. He will reach the team’s mandatory retirement age of 70 next July.