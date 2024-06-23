Brewers avoid sweep with 6-2 win in San Diego | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

Milwaukee closed out its west coast road trip Sunday with a 6-2 win in San Diego to avoid being swept by the Padres.

Tobias Myers was once again the story on the mound for the Brewers. He went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out three. It meant he closed June having given up just two runs over 25 1/3 innings of work in his four starts in the month. Myers also improved to 5-2 on the year.

The Brewers gave him all the run support he needed in the second when they poured across five runs. Sal Frelick got it started with a runs-scoring single and that was followed by a two-run single from Blake Perkins. A Brice Turang triple scored Perkins and then Turang came in on a Tyler Black single.

Milwaukee would add another run in the seventh on a Jake Bauers’ single to close out its scoring.

Five different Brewers had two hits, including Jackson Chourio off the bench.

With the win, the team finished the road trip 3-4. It returns home to open a series against Texas and does so sporting a five game lead on St. Louis in the NL Central.