Wisconsin picks up 10th commitment in the month of June for 2025 class | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s hot recruiting run in June continued Saturday with another commitment for its 2025 class.

Three-star edge Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Badgers early in the afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Clayton is ranked as the 90th-best player in the state of Florida and the No. 52 edge player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over Florida State, Nebraska, Tulane, UCF and others.

As a junior, Clayton finished with 52 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hurries.

Clayton visited Madison during the first week of June and becomes the fourth player that came that weekend to commit to the Badgers. Overall, Wisconsin has landed 10 players in June, giving the team 21 in a class that is ranked inside the top 15 in the country.