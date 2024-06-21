The Camp: Predicting Wisconsin’s record game-by-game, adding to recruiting department
June 21, 2024
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
It’s late June. Media days are still a month away. Why not spend way too much time going game-by-game picking Wisconsin’s schedule? That’s what Zach and Jesse do. They also get into the latest commits, the Badgers looking to add more staff to the recruiting department and more.
– Latest commits and others that could be added (:45)
– Wisconsin looking to build out the recruiting department even more (5:17)
– Going game-by-game picking Wisconsin’s schedule (13:23)