The Camp: Predicting Wisconsin’s record game-by-game, adding to recruiting department | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s late June. Media days are still a month away. Why not spend way too much time going game-by-game picking Wisconsin’s schedule? That’s what Zach and Jesse do. They also get into the latest commits, the Badgers looking to add more staff to the recruiting department and more.

– Latest commits and others that could be added (:45)

– Wisconsin looking to build out the recruiting department even more (5:17)

– Going game-by-game picking Wisconsin’s schedule (13:23)