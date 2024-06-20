Packers: Kicking competition back to three after signing of former Michigan kicker | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The battle for the kicking job in Green Bay is back to a three-man race.

A day after cutting Jack Podlesny, the Packers reportedly claimed James Turner off of waivers from the Detroit Lions.

The #Packers claimed K James Turner off waivers from the #Lions. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 20, 2024

Turner was signed as an undrafted free agent after winning a national title with Michigan last year. He went 18-for-21 for the Wolverines, including going 6-for-9 on kicks of 40 or more yards, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches. He closed his season strong, going 7-for-8 in the postseason and hitting nine of his last 10 field goals. Turner spent his first four seasons in college at Louisville, going 20-for-22 for the Cardinals in 2022. That was good enough to be named third-team All-ACC.

The 23-year-old was let go by the Lions after they signed USFL kicker Jake Bates to a 2-year deal. The Packers did show interest in Bates, including hosting him on a visit before he signed with their NFC North rivals.

Turner joins a competition that includes returning starter Anders Carlson and veteran Greg Joseph. Carlson is coming off a rookie year that saw him miss 16 kicks — the most of anyone in the league, while Jospeh hit 24-of-30 kicks for Minnesota last year, though he was just 7-for-13 beyond 40 yards.

The competition will play out at training camp, which gets going July 22.