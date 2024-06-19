Freddy Peralta shines, Brewers beat the Angels 2-0 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won seven of its last eight series following a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

The story of the night was the Brewers pitching. Freddy Peralta bounced back from giving up six runs in his last outing to allowing just three hits and striking out eight over six innings. Bryan Hudson threw a pair of scoreless innings before giving way to closer Trevor Megill to finish things out in the ninth. Peralta improved to 5-4 on the year, while Megill earned his 15th save.

Offensively, it was a struggle against LA’s Tyler Anderson. He allowed just four hits in seven innings of work, with the lone run off of him coming thanks to a sacrifice fly Rhys Hoskins. Anderson has now allowed no more than one run in six of his last seven outings. He took the loss to drop to 6-7.

Willy Adames had a hit — an RBI single in the eighth to give the Brewers some insurance — and a couple of walks. Christian Yelich had a hit and scored a run, while William Contreras went 1-for-4.

The win pushed the Brewers to a season-best 14 games over .500 and increased their lead in the NL Central to 7.5 games on St. Louis.

Milwaukee will now head to San Diego for a four-game series against the Padres starting on Thursday night.