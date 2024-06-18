Wisconsin up to 20 commits in 2025 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class is up to 20 members.

Three-star defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Badgers early Tuesday afternoon.

Telemaque visited three schools — Wisconsin, Georgia Tech and West Virginia — in the last few weeks before choosing the Badgers. He’s ranked as the 95th-best player in the state of Florida and the No. 74 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Wilnerson held more than 30 scholarship offers, including from the likes of Florida, Illinois, LSU, Nebraska and Minnesota.

He is the second defensive lineman in Wisconsin’s class, joining Torin Pettaway. The commitment leaves the Badgers with the 13th-ranked class in the country.