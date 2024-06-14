Wisconsin lands commitment from 4-star WR in 2025 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin went to the offensive side of the ball for its last pickup in the class of 2025.

Four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, Ind.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday afternoon.

As you can see, Hilton Jr. is the son of former NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. The younger Hilton announced his decision on Instagram Live, removing a jacket to reveal a Wisconsin shirt. Then ‘Jump Around’ started blaring in the background as the entire Hilton family starting jumping around.

Hilton is just the fifth 4-star wide receiver Wisconsin has landed in the recruiting rankings era, which dates back to 2001. He’s rated as the No. 7 player in the state of Indiana and the No. 63 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hilton held offers from some high-profile programs, including Georgia, Miami and Michigan.

His addition gives the Badgers five 4-star players in a class that now has 19 members. It’s currently rated No. 12 in the country.