Wisconsin lands commitment from 4-star WR in 2025 class
Wisconsin went to the offensive side of the ball for its last pickup in the class of 2025.
Four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, Ind.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday afternoon.
JUMP AROUND!!!! Committed 👻Jr pic.twitter.com/vQSvD5avF3
— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) June 14, 2024
As you can see, Hilton Jr. is the son of former NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. The younger Hilton announced his decision on Instagram Live, removing a jacket to reveal a Wisconsin shirt. Then ‘Jump Around’ started blaring in the background as the entire Hilton family starting jumping around.
Hilton is just the fifth 4-star wide receiver Wisconsin has landed in the recruiting rankings era, which dates back to 2001. He’s rated as the No. 7 player in the state of Indiana and the No. 63 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hilton held offers from some high-profile programs, including Georgia, Miami and Michigan.
His addition gives the Badgers five 4-star players in a class that now has 19 members. It’s currently rated No. 12 in the country.