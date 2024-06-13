Wisconsin lands commitment from 4-star LB

Wisconsin has landed its top target in the 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Mason Posa (Albuquerque, N.M.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Thursday night.

Posa is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of New Mexico and the No. 27 linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Overall, he’s the 224th-ranked player in the country and the first ever commit from the state of New Mexico for Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Posa visited Madison earlier in June and ended up not taking any other visits. His finalists were the Badgers, Oregon and Texas A&M, but he also had offers from the likes of Alabama, USC, Nebraska, Washington and others.

Posa gives Wisconsin 18 commits in its 2025 class that is now ranked No. 13 in the country.