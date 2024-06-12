The Camp: Chez Mellusi joins the show, Torin Pettaway flips back, targets still on UW’s board | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi joins the show. The guys discuss where he’s at physically, what he expects from the offense this year, the opportunities they have against a tough schedule and more. Zach and Jesse also get into Torin Pettaway flipping back to the Badgers and which players are still on the board for them in the 2025 class.

1:43 — Torin Pettaway is back with the Badgers

9:47 — Discussing the latest commits in the 2025 class

13:49 — Which recruits are still in play for Wisconsin

28:10 — Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi joins the show